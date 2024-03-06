Legarda urges women sector to actively join in climate action

MANILA: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on Wednesday urged women employees of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to actively participate in climate action and disaster risk management efforts. In her keynote speech during the DHSUD's Women's month celebration, Legarda said being proactive in women's rights will make the real change on top of discussing it. "This celebration serves more than just a tribute to women; it is a moment to highlight the often-overlooked contributions of women, particularly on unpaid care work, and the qualities of nurturing and home management inherent in all individuals, irrespective of gender," she said. Legarda said women have been disproportionately affected by environmental hazards, and are equally important in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. With the empowerment of women in active participation in climate action and disaster risk reduction initiatives, the country could build more resilient and sustainable co mmunities down the line She noted that it is also important to integrate gender considerations into our resilience and adaptation efforts, especially in the face of climate change and natural disasters, adding the challenges of modern society have made the mental load of home management more and more challenging. "We should also recognize that unpaid care work, predominantly shouldered by women, plays a crucial role in sustaining families and communities," she said, Legarda was the principal author of Republic Act No. 11201 that established the DHSUD, which has become a robust workplace for women, with 436 out of 798 regular female employees. It has adhered to Gender and Development policy, which fosters women empowerment in housing and urban development as she also challenged the department employees to create a more equitable society where the advancement of women translates to progress for everyone. "This self-awareness that begins at home can then translate into the representation of women in urban d esign, planning-related decision-making, and professional and leadership roles, and by integrating gender perspectives into these processes, cities can develop comprehensive strategies addressing safety, food and water security, and waste reduction,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency