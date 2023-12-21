Legarda reassures drive to protect, support OFWs’ welfare

MANILA: Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on Thursday expressed her commitment to support overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) by continuing to pass legislations that will ensure their welfare and safety. Legarda made the statement after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. paid tribute to them on Wednesday during Overseas Filipino Workers Family Day held in Pasay City. "I affirm my dedication to providing a safety net for our citizens, ensuring that their years of hard work contribute to a secure and dignified retirement," the lawmaker assured. Legarda sponsored social security agreements between the Philippines and Spain, Sweden, and Germany during the 17th Congress, and also co-sponsored this 19th Congress the social security agreement with the Republic of Korea. "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to these individuals for their unwavering sacrifices and remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing legislation that champions the rights and welfare of our migrant workers," she said. According to t he Philippine Statistics Authority, around 1.96 million Filipinos are working abroad as of 2022 and most of them are in the Middle East. Legarda cited various legislations that she pushed to protect the welfare of OFWs like the OFW Remittance Protection Act of 2022 which safeguards the foreign remittances of our migrant workers without prejudicing the interests of financial intermediaries, both bank and non-bank. She also sought to ensure their retirement benefits through the Social Security Act and co-authored a law establishing the Office for Social Welfare Attaché. "This institution now effectively assists and manages cases involving distressed overseas Filipino workers, victims of trafficking, and abandoned children," Legarda said. The lawmaker also cited Overseas Absentee Voting Act of 2003, and the proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers law which is just waiting to be signed by President Marcos. Source: Philippines News Agency