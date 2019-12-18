LeddarTech to Demonstrate Automotive LiDAR Detection and Classification Technology at CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Karma’s 2020 Revero GT

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech ®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform , announces today that it will join the Canadian Automotive Parts and Manufacturers Association (APMA) and Karma Automotive at CES 2020 as an exhibitor on booth 1025 Tech East Westgate from January 7-10 2020.

The APMA is Canada’s national association representing OEM producers of parts, equipment, tools, supplies, advanced technology, and services for the worldwide automotive industry. LeddarTech has been a member of this association since 2015. The Association’s fundamental objective is to promote the original equipment automotive supply manufacturing industry both domestically and internationally. APMA in collaboration with Karma Automotive and the LeddarTech Automotive Center of Excellence will be presenting technology that advances the path to autonomous driving.

“APMA’s work in managing the Canadian Autonomous Vehicle Demo Zone as part of the Government of Ontario’s $80 million Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN) will benefit greatly from the addition of Karma’s Revero GT to our demo vehicle fleet” stated Mr. Warren Ali, APMA’s Vice President of Innovation. “Together, we’re excited to explore new technologies that can be integrated into future vehicle platforms and solutions. To bring our Autonomous Driving visions to reality, we are pleased that LeddarTech, a leader in LiDAR technology, is partnering with us on the journey to develop Karma’s luxury autonomous vehicle” Mr. Ali concluded.

“LeddarTech is pleased to join APMA at CES. We believe that strategic partnerships and industry collaborations deliver significant value and benefits to our customers and end-users,” said Mr. Michael Poulin, LeddarTech’s Vice President of Product Line. He continued, “We look forward to demonstrating our CES 2020 award-winning Leddar™ Pixell cocoon LiDAR technology with Karma Automotive in their luxurious 2020 Revero GT. We are also excited to unveil LeddarTech’s Pedestrian Classification technology, this live demo powered by the LeddarEngine™ further demonstrates our company’s motivation to lead and advance driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving” concluded Mr. Michael Poulin.

Leddar™ Pixell Benefits:

Dependable object and Vulnerable Road User (VRU) detection

Wide 180° horizontal field of view

No dead zone in the illuminated field of view.

Exceptional durability

3D Flash, solid-state design with no moving parts

IP67 enclosure with impact-resistant windows and automotive-grade connectors

Since its release in September 2019, the Leddar Pixell has been showcased at several trade events throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. In addition to CES, LeddarTech will be demonstrating the Leddar Pixell at Automotive World 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with Nagase from January 15th-17th, AV20 San Jose in February and TECH.AD Berlin in March as well as other locations throughout 2020.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model to create non-traditional value by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious.

Additional information about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com

About APMA

The Association was founded in 1952, and its members account for 90% of independent parts production in Canada. In 2018, automotive parts shipments were over $35 Billion, and the industry employment level was over 100,000 people. The Association’s fundamental objective is to promote the original equipment (O.E.) automotive supply manufacturing industry both domestically and internationally. The Association provides important industry representation to both Federal and Provincial Governments, supports regional government initiatives, and creates and executes global marketing initiatives to develop trade and business opportunities for our membership. In addition to advocacy, the APMA also provides its members with business development solutions and opportunities as well as guidance and assistance on modernizing their operations to suit the needs of Industry 4.0.

Additional information at www.apma.com and LinkedIn , Twitter

About LeddarTech®

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech can be found at www.LeddarTech.com , and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

