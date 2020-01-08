LeddarTech Partners with Nagase & Co. to Demonstrate Its Automotive and Mobility LiDAR Technology including the Leddar Pixell at Automotive World 2020 in Tokyo, Japan

Japan-based Nagase & Co., Ltd., a licensed distributor for LeddarTech, will be exhibiting at CAR-ELE as part of Automotive World 2020 in Tokyo at Booth A7-61 at Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Center

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, announces today that it will join its Japanese distribution partner, Nagase & Co., Ltd, at CAR ELE as part of Automotive World 2020 in Tokyo, Japan from January 15-17, 2020. The Automotive World show brings together a variety of automotive electronic technologies, including components, materials, software, manufacturing equipment, and testing technologies. It attracts automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers from all around the world and has become a must-attend event for automotive industry professionals.

“We are excited to build upon our relationship with LeddarTech at Automotive World 2020,” stated Koichi Kawahito, Division Manager of the Advanced Mobility division at Nagase. Mr. Kawahito added: “Nagase is committed to the expansion of its automotive business by distributing components and systems as well as offering software and design services for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicle and human-machine interfaces. LeddarTech’s LiDAR mobility platform brings to Tier-1 suppliers a differentiated, compelling automotive LiDAR offering that complements our vision and supports our creative and technological advancement.”

“LeddarTech is dedicated to providing the best technology and support to our worldwide customers. We are proud to be associated with such a reputable distributor as Nagase & Co., Ltd. and pleased to participate for the second year at Automotive World in 2020 with Nagase,” stated Adrian Pierce, Vice-President of Global Sales and Business Development at LeddarTech. He added: “This year, we look forward to presenting the award-winning Leddar™ Pixell at the event. This 3D solid-state LiDAR cocoon solution is specially designed for autonomous vehicles such as autonomous shuttles, robotaxis, commercial and delivery vehicles ‒ enabling best-in-class safety through enhanced detection and robustness,” concluded Mr. Pierce.

Leddar™ Pixell Benefits:

Dependable object and VRU detection

Wide 180° horizontal field of view

No dead zone in the illuminated field of view.

Exceptional durability

3D Flash, solid-state design with no moving parts

IP67 enclosure with impact-resistant windows and automotive-grade connectors

Since its release in September 2019, the Leddar Pixell has been showcased at several trade events throughout Europe, North America, and Asia.

About Nagase

Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a chemical trading firm, founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832. The Nagase Group began as a specialized sales agent securing exclusive contracts to sell industry-leading products from around the world in Japan. Over the years, the company has leveraged its technology and information gathering expertise—as well as its global network—to transform its business into a hybrid model offering superior manufacturing, processing, and R&D functions as well as trading company services. The Mobility Solutions department has been providing high functional material and parts into the automotive industry for a long time and is now focusing on delivering state-of-the-art technologies into the market to realize a safer and more comfortable mobility society.

More information is accessible at www.nagase.co.jp/english

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable Auto and Mobility LiDAR Platform based on the unique LeddarEngine, which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, its patented technologies enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, robotaxis, shuttles, and more. Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

