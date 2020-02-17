LeddarTech Joins Ecosystem Partner Renesas Electronics to Exhibit LiDAR Technology at AV20 Silicon Valley February 26-28

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech ®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform , announces today that it will exhibit the result from the collaboration with its Ecosystem partner Renesas at the AV20 Silicon Valley Conference from February 26-28 at The Pullman San Francisco Bay. Over the years, this event has proved itself to be the premier exchange for industry leaders, engineers, customers, regulators, solution providers and academia to learn, share and connect on the latest roadblocks, regulations reform, innovative developments and future trends in the industry.

LeddarTech is excited to collaborate with Renesas and will demonstrate the award-winning Leddar ™ Pixell , a 3D solid-state cocoon LiDAR for autonomous shuttles, delivery vehicles and robotaxis. The Leddar Pixell features the LCA2 LeddarEngine ™, for which LeddarTech collaborated with Renesas. The teams worked closely in the design and manufacturing of the LCA2 SoC which when combined with the LeddarSP™ signal processing library creates the LCA2 LeddarEngine, which sets the standard for the design of integrated and customizable solid-state LiDAR solutions.

The LeddarEngine, optimized for automotive Tier-1 suppliers and system integrators to design and produce a variety of highly optimized solid-state LiDAR sensors which can be used in a multitude of ADAS and AV applications for the mobility and passenger car markets, will also be showcased.

In addition to LeddarTech’s technologies, Renesas will present the R-Car V3H SoC which delivers a combination of high computer vision performance and artificial intelligence processing at low power levels, providing an optimized embedded solution for automotive front cameras in Level 2+ autonomous vehicles combined with the LiDAR Obstacle Detection Software. The LOD software uses dedicated hardware accelerators for key algorithms including convolutional neural networks, to detect 3D objects, including cars and trucks.

“We believe strong strategic partners and industry collaborations deliver significant value and benefits to our customers in the auto and mobility markets by helping to reduce development risks and lower system costs while achieving the fastest time to market” stated Michael Poulin, Vice President of Product Management at LeddarTech. “Renesas has been a strategic partner of LeddarTech’s for many years, and we are very pleased to continue to build on this partnership again for AV20. We look forward to demonstrating our latest products, the Leddar Pixell as well as our LeddarEngine platform, which includes the LCA2 and LCA3 suite of SoC and Signal Processing Library at this event” Mr. Poulin continued.

“Renesas has always enjoyed an excellent collaborative relationship with LeddarTech”, stated Tomomitsu Maoka, Senior Vice President, Deputy General Manager of the Automotive Solution Business Unit at Renesas. “LeddarTech is world-renowned as a pioneer in LiDAR technology, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as we advance toward the deployment of even more ADAS and AD vehicles around the world”.

To arrange a meeting at AV20, please visit leddartech.com/av20conference

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com .

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSPTM signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

