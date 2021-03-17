LeddarTech announces the appointment of Dr Olaf Berlien to its Board of Directors

Dr Olaf Berlien

QUEBEC CITY, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Olaf Berlien to its Board of Directors, further enhancing the diversity and industry expertise of the Board.

Dr Berlien possesses over 30 years of experience in senior executive positions specializing in engineering, automotive, and lighting. Notably, until recently, Dr Berlien served as CEO of OSRAM since January 2015.

Before joining OSRAM, Dr Berlien served as CEO of M+W Group, a German company for systems engineering and plant construction and before that, as CEO of the technologies division of ThyssenKrupp, overseeing the elevator and automotive segments as well as the engineering activities. From 1996 until 2002, Dr Berlien was a member of the managing board at Carl Zeiss, a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics.

Dr Berlien started his career at IBM.

“The LeddarTech Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Dr Olaf Berlien as its newest member,” stated Mr. Michel Brûlé, Chairman of the Board of LeddarTech. “Olaf’s extensive leadership experience in the technology industry, combined with his strategic skills in efficient cross-industry networking, business optimization, and handling pertinent market dynamics, will contribute greatly to the strategy oversight role of the LeddarTech Board,” Mr. Brûlé concluded.

“LeddarTech has, over the past few months, made strategic additions to its Board of Directors,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “LeddarTech’s global reach has increased dramatically both in personnel and R&D facilities, the latest being in Israel. LeddarTech has evolved to become a true end-to-end environmental sensing company that addresses sensing and perception challenges across the automotive and mobility value chain,” Mr. Boulanger continued. “The appointment of Olaf represents our strategy of bringing the best minds in the industry to share their expertise and guidance as we get closer to becoming the most widely deployed sensing platform in the industry for automotive and mobility,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

Dr Berlien holds a doctorate from the Technical University of Berlin.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 9cd83aa2-f283-474a-9b59- 9f89023084a9