LeddarTech Announces a Collaborative Agreement with Flex for the Development of an Automotive Front LiDAR Solution

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is pleased to announce a collaborative project agreement with Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) for the development of a LiDAR evaluation kit and related service offering for design, development, and manufacturing of automotive LiDAR sensors. Flex is a leading global manufacturing, supply chain, and technology company. The collaborative partnership between LeddarTech and Flex combines LeddarTech’s sensing technology and Flex Automotive Solutions’ expertise and design services to deliver optimized automotive LiDAR sensors to customers.

LeddarTech welcomes Flex as a member of its Leddar™ Ecosystem team of technology and industry leaders. The collaboration combines the flexibility and scalability of LeddarTech’s sensing platform and ecosystem with Flex LiDAR sensor design and manufacturing expertise tailored to customer and application requirements. LeddarTech’s platform also includes sensor fusion and perception software, which further supports this collaboration by enabling customers to achieve optimal ADAS & AD system performance and costs along with cameras, RADARs, and LiDAR sensors supplied by Flex.

Overall, this cooperation provides a viable path to volume deployment for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

“Teaming up with Flex enables LeddarTech to offer optimal automotive LiDAR solutions to the market,” stated Michael Poulin, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at LeddarTech. He continued: “This collaboration shrinks the customers’ time-to-market, and reduces development costs and risks while delivering the benefits of an open platform model with high flexibility and opportunity for customization, differentiation, and added value. By combining Flex’s design, development, and manufacturing capabilities, working synergistically as part of the Leddar Ecosystem, we are collectively providing all the key ingredients to deploy LiDAR and LiDAR-enabled ADAS & AD applications at scale,” Mr. Poulin concluded.

“Flex is pleased to join forces with LeddarTech and its partners,” said Mike Thoeny, President of the Automotive Business Group at FLEX. “Flex is ready to contribute with its expertise and technology to provide the market with a key sensor technology that potentially can save lives and deliver greater convenience to vehicle owners and mobility service users. We look forward to working with LeddarTech on the mass production of automotive LiDAR sensors based on their open sensing platform.”

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

For more information, visit flex.com.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments with its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform. LeddarTech delivers a cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution to Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators that enables them to develop automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the foundation of the LeddarEngine™. LeddarTech has 14 generations of solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine platform operating 24/7 in harsh environments. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities from Level 1-5.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

