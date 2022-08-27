Lebanon edges Gilas Pilipinas in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Despite a solid outing from Jordan Clarkson and Dwight Ramos, Lebanon still held its own ground and beat Gilas Pilipinas, 85-81, in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers early Friday (Philippine Time) at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Zouk Mikael, Lebanon.

Just like in their previous meeting in the FIBA Asia Cup, the Lebanese side turned the tides in the second quarter, but this time, with Clarkson and Ramos back for Gilas as well as Kai Sotto and Japeth Aguilar, the Filipinos pushed them to the limit, even taking the lead, 75-71, with 5:48 left.

However, Lebanon made seven straight points to retake the lead, 78-75, at the last two-minute mark.

Aguilar tied the game for the last time with three free throws in the next play, but Waek Arakji came to work in the clutch, scoring five straight points including a dagger three off a recovery from Sotto's block on Ali Haidar with 16.3 seconds left.

Clarkson tried to keep Gilas in the game on his own, but luck eventually ran out on him.

Arakji finished with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal for Lebanon, which moved up to second place in Group E at 4-1.

Amir Saoud added 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals before sitting out the rest of the game following an ankle injury.

Clarkson, in his first game with Gilas since the 2018 Asian Games, finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while Ramos added 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and six steals

