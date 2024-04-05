LEARNING ABOUT ISLAM, ACTOR KENJI SAWAHI SHARES EXPERIENCE OF FASTING DURING RAMADAN

KUALA LUMPUR: The beauty of celebrating Ramadan is also shared by Chinese non-Muslim veteran actor Kenji Sawahi, who has experienced fasting during the holy month. After seven years of studying Islam, the 61-year-old actor said that this was the third year he had tried to practice one of the Five Pillars of Islam. "I want to try (fasting) even though I am not a Muslim, but there is no harm. When fasting, I feel more grateful for what we have. I now understand better what poor people who struggle to eat go through. "So far (by the 25th of Ramadan), I have only missed fasting for two days because I needed to take medicine for sinus allergies," he told Bernama. Sharing his experience further, Kenji, whose real name is Lim Boon Wah, said the practice of fasting also taught him to be more patient and control his emotions. He said that growing up in a Malay village that also has a Siamese community in Perlis, had exposed him to various Malaysian cultures. When asked about his desire to embrace Islam, he said he is still in the process of learning and improving his knowledge of the religion. "I am still searching for the path, the intention to embrace Islam is there. God willing, someday if God permits," he said. He was met during the Iftar and Contribution Ceremony for Veteran Artistes in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, organised by welfare foundation Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair (YKAT) last night. The event was also attended by YKAT chairman Datuk DJ Dave, its vice chairman Datuk M. Nasir, as well as Datuk Nash and Datuk Nancie Foo, who are trustees of the foundation. At the event, a total of 12 veteran artistes including musicians, actors, and singers, received a cash donation of RM1,000 each, including Sayyida Beevi M Shahrul Hameed (Sheeda) and Rahman Mahmood (Man Kidal). Source: BERNAMA News Agency