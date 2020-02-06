Learners affected by restive Taal down to 200K: DepEd

The number of affected learners is now down to 200,000 as evacuees by the restive Taal Volcano return home and classes resume in more schools, the Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the DepEd said 214,789 learners in 322 schools belonging to seven divisions under one region were affected as classes remain suspended in some areas in Region 4-A (Calabarzon).

Of the nine divisions, Batangas had the most number of affected schools with 290, Batangas City with 15, and Lipa City with eight.

The DepEd added some public schools are still being used as evacuation centers in Batangas -- 187, Batangas City -- 15, Calamba City -- two, Cavite -- one, General Trias City -- four, Lipa City -- eight, and Tanauan City -- two.

Last week, the DepEd estimated around 500,000 learners had taken shelter in various evacuations centers in the Calabarzon region due to the Taal eruption.

On Wednesday, the DepEd through its Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Service downloaded PHP1.6 million for learners' kits to School Division Offices (SDO) of Batangas, additional PHP200,000 clean-up funds to SDOs of Tanauan City, and PHP940,000 clean-up funds to SDOs of Batangas.

On Tuesday, the DepEd also held Psychological First Aid (PFA) in Durungao Elementary School to address the psychosocial needs of 60 affected learners of Taal Volcanic Eruption.

"The DRRMS convened the DepEd Quick Response and Recovery Team Meeting to discuss the early and long-term recovery of those affected by the Taal Volcano Eruption while the Bureau of Learning Resources allocated books ready for pick-up of DepEd Region 4-A for use in designated clustered schools temporarily used as shelters," the DepEd said.

Source: Philippines News Agency