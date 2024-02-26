Leaf disease infects 1.7K hectares of rubber farms in Caraga

BUTUAN: The Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) is racing against time to contain the spread of the fungus Pestalotiopsis which causes the leaf fall disease in rubber farms, particularly in Agusan del Sur. DA-13 said at least 1,765 hectares (ha) of rubber farms have been infected, affecting 1,120 farmers since Feb. 7. 'The LGUs (local government units) play a very important role in containing the disease, especially in terms of coming up with policies or ordinances,' Rebecca Atega, DA-13 technical director for operations, said in a statement Monday. Last week, DA-13, Philippine Rubber Research Institute and Bureau of Plant Industry started a series of technical briefings on Pestalotiopsis with farmer leaders in Patin-ay, Agusan del Sur. DA-13 assured that technical briefings to other LGUs and farmer leaders in the province will continue to prevent the further spread of the leaf fall disease. The disease was detected in the region in April last year with only eight hectares of rubber tr ees infected in Barangay New Visayas, Trento town; and in Sitio Tagbanao, Barangay Awao in Sta. Josefa, both in Agusan del Sur. Rubber farming is a vital agriculture sector in Caraga covering around 13,176 ha of agricultural land and an average yield of 2 metric tons (MT) as of 2022. Caraga is fourth in terms of land area planted with rubber trees in the country, behind the Zamboanga Peninsula, 99,713 ha; Soccsksargen Region, 64,940 ha; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 39,096 ha; In 2022, Caraga also ranked fourth in terms of rubber production with 17,484.7 MT. Source: Philippines News Agency