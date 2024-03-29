(LEAD) 1 in cardiac arrest after 13-car pileup in northeastern Seoul

A ready-mix truck crashed into a box truck from behind in northeastern Seoul, causing a 13-car pileup and leaving one person in a state of cardiac arrest, officials said Friday. The accident happened near Seokgye Station at 9:21 a.m., when a ready-mix truck struck a 1-ton box truck waiting for the traffic light, leaving 13 vehicles, including one motorcycle, tangled together. The crash left 17 people injured, and five of them were taken to a nearby hospital. Of them, two sustained severe injuries, including the driver of the box truck, who fell into cardiac arrest. The area near the accident site suffered heavy traffic congestion as officials closed off the area to take care of the aftermath. "It will take at least 30 to 40 minutes to tow the vehicles," a police officer said. Police suspect the driver of the ready-mix truck failed to step on the brake on a downhill road and are looking into the exact cause of the crash. Source: Yonhap News Agency