LCW: TUN JUHAR, LORD MAYOR OF WESTMINSTER AMONG DIGNITARIES VISITING MALAYSIAN PAVILION

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Lord Mayor of Westminster Councillor Hamza Taouzzale were among dignitaries visiting the Malaysian International Pavilion, held in conjunction with the 2023 London Craft Week, Thursday.

Tun Juhar who was accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni, were met on arrival at the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square by Grand Chamberlain of the Royal Household Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini and Malaysian High Commissioner Datuk Zakri Jaafar.

They were briefed by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is heading the Malaysian delegation at the May 6 to 14 exhibition, themed ‘Abstract Nature’.

They spent an hour viewing the exhibition of the nation’s heritage crafts and products featuring Malaysia’s rich cultural landscape, especially of the Malays, Orang Asli folk of Semelai from Pahang, Mah Meri (Selangor) in Peninsular Malaysia and Orang Asal ethnic groups of Sabah and Sarawak.

The second edition of Malaysia’s exhibition in conjunction with LCW this time also features the Songket Terengganu and ‘telepuk’ (textile decorating technique).

The Sabah’s Orang Asal craft being displayed at the pavilion are handwoven mats Anyaman Tikar by ethnic Rungus, the Bajau Laut of Semporna and Pulau Bangi, basketry products of Anyaman Ribu-Ribu and Sulaman Pis from the ethnic Rungus and Sirau from ethnic Murut.

The unique Sulaman Pis is known as kain tinohian among the Rungus community. The one-square-metre cotton cloth, richly embroidered with floral and fauna motifs, is folded and worn as headgear among Rungus men.

Tun Juhar is on a six-day working visit to London until May 16.

Accompanied by Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kassim Mansor and the officials of the university, the delegation is here partly to ink several agreements for collaboration with several higher learning institutions in the United Kingdom.

Among the cooperation agreements are with the Engineering Department of Cambridge University in the field of nano engineering and its application in environment and ecology, Imperial College London in academic research and tropical medicines as well as with London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine on academic cooperation and research in tropical medicines.

Meanwhile, other dignitaries who visited the exhibition, which has entered its sixth day, were president of The Women’s Council (TWC) Lady Doris Butterworth, its chairwoman Dr Rajni Rijal and TWC members.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency