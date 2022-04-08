﻿Lawyer in armored SUV survives Cotabato ambush

A lawyer and his driver escaped unharmed following a broad-daylight attack along a secluded road here, police said Friday.

Col. Rommel Javier, the city police director, said a manhunt was launched against the gunmen who attempted to assassinate lawyer-businessman Ronald Torres in a 4:30 p.m. ambush along Rosal Street on Thursday.

Torres, the concurrent chairman of the Bangsamoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Maguindanao chapter, was onboard his armored white Toyota Land Cruiser heading for home when gunmen aboard a pick-up truck opened fire using assault rifles.

No one has claimed responsibility for the ambush that occurred while security forces are strictly implementing the election gun ban in the city.

Torres later told reporters that he has no known enemies and believes the attempt on his life was work-related. He did not elaborate.

Source: Philippines News Agency