Lawyer hurt in Dumaguete shooting

Still unidentified assailants shot a lawyer Friday morning at his residence in Barangay Daro here.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) identified the victim as Ray Jamora Moncada, 74, of Ma. Asuncion Village in Barangay Daro.

Initial investigation disclosed that at around 8:45 a.m., members of the lawyer's household heard the doorbell rang.

The lawyer went to the gate, after which his family members heard gunshots.

They rushed out of the house to find Moncada lying bloodied on the ground.

He was immediately brought to the Silliman University Medical Center where he is closely monitored, said a family member, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

The police said two persons riding on a black motorcycle were the possible suspects, with the driver described as wearing a brown jacket and a dark-colored helmet, while the alleged gunman was wearing a black jacket and a black helmet.

Investigators are securing video footage from nearby Closed-Circuit Television cameras for possible identification of the suspects.

Police operatives found five spent shells of a caliber .45 pistol and a deformed slug at the crime scene.

The police are determining whether the shooting was a personal grudge or work-related.

A family member said Moncada is still a practicing lawyer.

Source: Philippines News Agency