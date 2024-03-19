Lawmakers laud Marcos’ bloodless campaign vs. drugs, criminality

MANILA: Lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Tuesday commended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his commitment to maintaining law and order without resorting to violence. In a press conference, PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles said the law enforcement strategy of the Marcos administration steers clear of extrajudicial methods. 'You don't take the laws into your own hands. You do not violate the laws. So, nakakatuwa (I am pleased) and congratulations to this administration for doing that,' Nograles said. During his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin last week, President Marcos said the recalibrated anti-narcotics campaign seems to be effective, even though the proliferation of illegal drugs in the Philippines remains a problem. 'It's a big problem, but our approach has changed significantly,' Marcos told Scholz after the latter inquired on his approach to illegal drugs. 'I diametrically opposed to handling the drug problem in that way, by confrontation, by violence, an d it really requires so much, much deeper understanding on the problem and the much deeper solution,' he added. The Marcos administration's new approach to addressing illegal drugs is focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and preventive education programs, specifically for the youth. He added that part of the reforms is the reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to get rid of police officers involved 'in some of the more nefarious practices' that were undertaken during the previous administration. Lanao del Norte 1st District Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo attributed the reduced crime rate to President Marcos' background as a former governor of Ilocos Norte. 'When it comes to crime, as a President, you need to have a strong bond with your mayors and governors, and I think that's one of the advantages or assets that President BBM has in this administration,' Dimaporo said. "He has a very clean and very good relationship with our local chief executives and any problems at the LGU (local g overnment unit) level, he tries his best to resolve,' he added. Dimaporo also highlighted the President's commitment to upholding international standards in law enforcement and protecting the rights of Filipino citizens, serving as a positive example for the global community. 'I think that's a general tone that he has, and it cascades down to the police, and with the good relationship with the mayors and the governors,' he said. Government data revealed a significant decline in recorded crimes during the first full year of the Marcos administration in 2023, with only 198,617 crimes reported. This figure contrasts sharply with the 295,382 crimes logged in 2017. Moreover, index crimes have plummeted threefold from 107,899 in 2017 to 38,436 in 2023. Source: Philippines News Agency