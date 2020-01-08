Lawmaker wants new water deals published

A member of the House of Representatives on Wednesday urged MalacaAang to publish the new contracts being drafted by the government for Metro Manila's water concessionaires, Manila Water and Maynilad.

Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera called for full transparency and disclosure of these government-drafted concession agreements, noting that these are necessary for this issue of great magnitude.

I request MalacaAang to publish in full, on its official Facebook pages and possibly in a newspaper of general circulation, the Cabinet-approved proposed new water contracts with the MWSS (Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System) concessionaires, Manila Water and Maynilad, Herrera said.

The Filipino people must never again be forced to suffer the consequences of onerous and unconstitutional water service contracts," she added.

The lawmaker also urged the Philippine Competition Commission to issue anti-monopoly regulations covering all public utilities, including water districts and electricity service jurisdictions nationwide.

These anti-monopoly regulations should head off any ongoing and future attempts to establish public utility monopolies outside of Metro-Manila, she said.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo bared that President Rodrigo Duterte is giving the water concessionaires the option of accepting the new contracts without any guarantee of not being criminally prosecuted.

However, if the two water firms refuse to accept the new agreements, the President will order the cancelation of their present water contracts.

Duterte said he would not rush Maynilad and Manila Water into deciding whether they want to accept the new water concession agreements being prepared by the government which no longer has the alleged onerous provisions found in the existing deals.

Duterte also clarified that the new water contracts are not finalized yet and remain as drafts.

Source: Philippines News Agency