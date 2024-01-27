Lawmaker vows to help secure infra project funding for Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE: A legislator on Saturday assured Negrenses that he will seek funding for infrastructure projects that will boost the economy here and in Negros Oriental in general. Senator Bong Revilla told a crowd of about 1,000, composed of beneficiaries of the Department of Labor and Employment-Tulong Panghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) emergency employment program, that he will help secure funding for the proposed bridge that would connect Negros Oriental to Cebu province. The chair of the Senate Committee on Public Works told Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo that he would push for the project's completion with the National Economic Development Authority. Revilla, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Works, also said in an interview that he supports the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and hopes that legislators would unite to avoid issues that could be detrimental to Filipinos. 'I support Bagong Pilipinas kasi iisa tayo ng bangkang sinasakyan at hindi tayo dapat magkahati-hati (because we are on the same boat and we should not be divided),' he said. He expressed hope that his colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives locked in an ongoing squabble over Charter change and People's Initiative tries would listen to the people. Source: Philippines News Agency