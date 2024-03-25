Lawmaker urges more maritime research, dev’t pacts in WPS

MANILA: Senator Francis Tolentino on Monday urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to establish research and development alliances with maritime countries as a means of mobilizing international support after last Saturday's water cannon attack on the Philippine resupply mission in the West Philippine Sea. 'To those countries with which the Philippines have no alliance through treaties or our allies in defense, pacts, or treaties, we can have joint exercises for peaceful marine science research and development,' Tolentino said in a statement. He cited Norway as an example of a country that has extensive experience in science and research on marine resources but with no defense treaty with the Philippines. The Netherlands, Tolentino said, can also be included in treaties for research and development, as well as other countries in Europe and Latin America. 'It will involve non-aligned countries that would seek to develop and explore the area through scientific and development,' the senator noted. 'We involve not just our ordinary allies, our regular allies in terms of defense agreements, but also non-defense allies concerned about peaceful resolutions in upholding the norms of international law,' he added. Tolentino warned about the possible negative consequences of the Philippine actions in the WPS that must be part of the national consciousness. Meanwhile, Tolentino said the Philippines must continue to bring supplies to the soldiers stationed at the Ayungin Shoal by air or sea. The Senate recently approved the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, which was sponsored by Tolentino, that seeks to bolster the country's claim in territorial disputes, including in the WPS, and help relevant government institutions in harnessing ocean resources and maritime spaces. Source: Philippines News Agency