Lawmaker: Elevate PAGASA to lead weather-related decision-making

MANILA: A congressman on Wednesday proposed elevating the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) as the primary authority in weather-related decision-making processes, such as the suspension of classes during adverse weather conditions. Valenzuela City Rep. Eric Martinez said PAGASA has the expertise and more reliable data than local government units to spearhead informed decision-making on weather and climate risks. He said putting PAGASA in a leadership role will streamline decision-making processes in managing climate-related risks across the nation. "Sila (PAGASA) talaga yung dapat pakinggan ng lahat, hindi si mayor na lang ang magsabi, 'mainit, sige cancelled ang klase (PAGASA should be followed by everyone, not the mayors who would just declare 'it's hot, let's cancel classes'),' Martinez said. Martinez also pointed out that a comprehensive government protocol should be implemented specifically tailored for the dry season, especially given the impact of climate change. He said adapting to this new normal is essential for safeguarding communities and ensuring effective governance toward climate-resilient Philippines. "This is the new normal with global warming, and PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) also has to adapt to this new normal," Martinez said. "Kung may protocol sa tag-ulan, dapat may protocol na rin sa tag-init (If there is a protocol for the rainy season, then there should also be a protocol for the dry season)." More areas have resorted to alternative learning modes due to sweltering temperatures, according to the Department of Education. Source: Philippines News Agency