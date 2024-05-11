KUCHING, The late Senate president Datuk Mutang Tagal who died yesterday was a fair leader to all communities. Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Sarawak also lost a great leader with the passing of Mutang. 'I had the opportunity to visit Mutang on Wednesday. 'He was a good leader, he was very fair to all communities,' he told reporters after attending Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) supreme council meeting here, today. Mutang died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46 am on Friday at the age of 69. He was admitted to IJN shortly after arriving from Azerbaijan on May 6, following a working visit that started on April 29 and returning earlier than scheduled. The Senate president had led a Malaysian delegation to attend the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held from May 1 to 3 in Baku. On Feb 19, Mutang was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Sarawak Governor. Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president. Source: BERNAMA News Agency