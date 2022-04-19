﻿Late envoy’s role in improved PH-China ties hailed

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday mourned the passing of Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana.

“Malungkot pong balita. Nagdadalamhati po kami sa pagyao ni (It’s a sad news. We mourn the death of) Philippine Ambassador to China, His Excellency Jose Santiago ‘Chito’ Sta. Romana,” acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a virtual presser.

Sta. Romana, 74, died Monday “due to an illness,” according to a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA, however, did not provide additional details about Sta. Romana’s death.

The Palace, Andanar said, lauds Sta. Romana’s contributions to boost the Philippines’ ties with China.

“Nagbibigay-pugay kami kay Ambassador Sta. Romana sa kanyang mga nagawa para tumibay ang (We honor Ambassador Sta. Romana for his contributions to strengthen) Philippine-China relations. Our thoughts and prayers to the Sta. Romana family,” Andanar said.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing is coordinating with Chinese authorities for the immediate repatriation of Sta. Romana’s remains.

Sta. Romana was appointed as Philippine Ambassador to China on December 7, 2016, given his expertise and knowledge of China.

During Sta. Romana’s tenure, the Philippines-China relations have “flourished despite differences” and “flowered all the more in maturity and were deeply strengthened,” the DFA said.

Sta. Romana was a veteran journalist who served as the Beijing bureau chief of American Broadcasting Company News. He lived and worked in China from 1989 until his retirement in 2010. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency