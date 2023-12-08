Las Piñas City Celebrates Holiday Season with Grand Tree Lighting Event

Las Piñas City: welcomed the holiday season with a grand tree lighting ceremony and the launch of 'Love Las Piñas Christmas.' The festive event took place on Thursday night at the City Hall Quadrangle, led by Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar.

According to Philippines News Agency, The ceremony, attended by city hall officials and a large number of residents, symbolized the joy, unity, and resilience of the Las Piñas community. Mayor Aguilar, in her address, highlighted the importance of togetherness and community spirit during the festive season, especially in light of the challenges posed by the recent pandemic. The event featured performances by the Dr. Filemon C. Aguilar Memorial College of Las Piñas students and the Monterozo twins from Las Piñas City, adding to the evening's entertainment and festive atmosphere. The celebration concluded with the lighting of the Christmas tree and a pyrotechnics display, illuminating the sky and symbolizing the vibrant and dynamic spirit of the city.