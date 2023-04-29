LARGER AND LIVELIER MELAKA GOVT’S AIDILFITRI OPEN HOUSE NEXT YEAR – CM

The Melaka government's Aidifitri Open House for next year will be held on a larger and livelier scale in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the open house will be held in an open area with a garden concept.

"We have got the sponsor for the venue of the state government's Aidifitri Open House for next year, but details on the matter will be announced later.

"There are also many tourist attractions in the area, so it is expected to attract more tourists,” he said when met by reporters at the Melaka government's Aidifitri Open House at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

On the open house today, Ab Rauf said he expected more than 20,000 people from various ages, backgrounds, religions and races in and outside Melaka to come before it closed at 3 pm.

"I feel proud and excited because under the Unity Government, we get to celebrate with all the people in a lively atmosphere with various types of food served,” he aded.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency