Lapu-Lapu City taps trike drivers as Covid-19 village marshals

The city government of Lapu-Lapu has hired 80 tricycle drivers as “village marshals” who will help authorities implement anti-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols, Mayor Junard Chan said on Thursday.

Chan said the drivers are hired under the cash-for-work program of the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

The drivers lost their livelihood after transportation officials suspended travel of single motorcycles (habal-habal) and tricycles due to the enhanced community quarantine.

The city is placed under extended general community quarantine, along with the cities of Mandaue and Talisay and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion.

Chan said the tricycles will patrol along the city streets to look for violators of the minimum health standards by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), such as those who will defy the mandatory wearing of face mask, stay at home order, and physical distancing.

The city government also tapped the tricycle drivers to disseminate information called “Recorida Kontra Virus sa Dakbayan”.

“This is one of our way of ensuring the people are following the regulations and at the same time give fulfilment to our tricycle drivers because they can receive daily pay,” Chan said in the vernacular in a statement posted on his social media page.

The drivers will work as marshals for one month, but will be extended if their services will still be needed.

Each tricycle driver will receive PHP400 daily honorarium, including the gas allowance of about PHP100 a day.

Meanwhile, Chan announced that modern and high-tech equipment that will aid medical front-liners in the fight against Covid-19 have already arrived and ready for installation and use.

He said the newly acquired equipment that will boost the city hospital’s triage sections are eight sets each of footstools, oxygen regulator, nebulizer, mobile blood pressure (BP) apparatuses, mobile examination lights.

The other equipment are eight units each of diagnostics sets, wall transformer, ear thermometer, defibrillator with paddle, ECG machine, and vital signs monitor.

“This means that we are taking our hospital care system to the next level in providing better services to the Oponganon,” Chan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency