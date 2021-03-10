Lapu-Lapu City organizes women’s commission

The city government here on Tuesday announced the creation of the Lapu-Lapu City Women’s Commission (LLCWC) in time for the commemoration of the National Women’s Month.

Mayor Junard Chan officially signed an ordinance creating the commission, which he will chair.

Councilor Queenie Malingin-Amman, co-vice chair of LLCWC, authored the said ordinance.

In celebration of the Women’s Month this March, the mayor signed the ordinance on Monday, the day declared as National Women’s Day by Republic Act 6949.

“It shall be the policy of Lapu-Lapu City to ensure that women have the right to participate, plan, organize and implement programs, projects and activities that will promote equality, protection and develop women’s capabilities to their highest potential,” the provision of the ordinance read.

The commission is composed of members of the city council’s Committee on Health, City Social Welfare Office and Lapu-Lapu City Livelihood and Resource Center, among other groups and agencies.

Chan cited a law that provides for the magna carta for women, recognizing the role of women in the society, promoting their empowerment by ensuring equal rights to resources and development, and advancing gender equality.

With the creation of the LLCWC, the city government here has slated activities to celebrate the women’s month.

There are scheduled seminars, livelihood training, wellness activities, zumba, display of women’s products and crafts, beauty care activities and food fair from March 15-31.