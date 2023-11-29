Lapu-Lapu City Allocates PHP11 Million for Daycare Children’s Nutrition Program

Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines - The city government of Lapu-Lapu has allocated PHP11 million to bolster the nutrition of 6,132 daycare children through a local nutrition program. Announced on Wednesday, Mayor Junard Chan emphasized the initiative's focus on combating malnutrition among young learners.

According to Philippines News Agency, the supplemental feeding program is designed to ensure that daycare children do not attend school hungry. He highlighted the city's commitment to addressing malnutrition issues and mentioned ongoing efforts to provide food relief to the city's poorest families. Additionally, Chan outlined the city's broader child welfare strategy, which includes providing shelter and safety for children affected by calamities, financial assistance for fire victims, and the establishment of a Home Care Center for Children. These measures demonstrate Lapu-Lapu City's comprehensive approach to child welfare and support.