Laoag village placed under ‘lockdown’

The municipal chief executive here has put Barangay 15 under lockdown effective Thursday until April 26.

This came following an announcement of Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc that a 77-year-old female resident of the said village in San Guillermo Poblacion has been identified as suspected coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient who is now under close observation at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center.

While the patient’s swab test result is still pending, Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon, through Executive Order No. MMK 018, declared a lockdown and containment of the said village to strictly ensure no exit of residents except for health workers, officers and members of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and government workers rendering emergency front-line services, service workers who are working in pharmacies, drug stores and death care service establishments, village officials, and media workers accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force for Covid-19.

Based on the mayor’s order, no one in San Guillermo may be allowed to go out of the house and loiter on the streets.

“Mass gathering such as parties including religious and traditional services are prohibited, not even (with) physical distancing,” the mayor’s order said.

Village officials are asked to provide the residents with their essential needs during the lockdown period.

