Laoag to dry-run 90-day traffic scheme

The Laoag City government will do a 90-day traffic scheme to improve the traffic flow along its major thoroughfares during weekday rush hours.

On Tuesday, members of the City Council unanimously approved on second reading an ordinance suspending certain provisions of City Ordinance 2020-045 or the Laoag City Traffic and Order Code.

In line with the proposed ordinance, the local government will be implementing the experimental scheme for three months.

Based on the proposed scheme, City councilor Jason Perera said eastbound vehicles will be allowed to take a left turn along Liberato Abadilla Street, General Segundo Avenue, and Don Eleuterio Ruiz Street to decongest traffic in downtown Laoag.

“This ordinance is not yet an amendment to the Laoag City Traffic and Order Code. It’s a traffic experiment for 90 days and if it is proven effective, then we will introduce the necessary amendments,” Perera said during the deliberation of the measure.

With the resumption of face-to-face classes, traffic congestion in the city has worsened, so there is a need to implement some measures.

Another bypass road and a third bridge connecting Laoag to neighboring San Nicolas town are also expected to ease traffic congestion here once the ongoing project is completed.

