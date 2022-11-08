Laoag solar lights installation set to be completed by December

Motorists passing through the Laoag bypass road can expect a well-lit passage ahead as more solar-powered street lights are installed here to reduce traffic accidents.

The installation of solar street lights was among the campaign pledges of Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos during the last elections.

“It has already started and my deadline is December,” Marcos said on Monday.

The lights will cover the whole stretch of the bypass road, including the 7.99-kilometer road opening, embankment, slope protection, and drainage from Barangay Buyon in Bacarra town to Barangay Bengcag along Rotonda in the city.

Aside from the installation of solar-powered lights on the dimly-lit highway, the Ilocos Norte police have also recommended putting up more road signs to avoid fatal vehicular accidents in the area.

To decongest traffic and promote sustainable transport like biking in downtown Laoag, the city government is also working on the rehabilitation and expansion of its road network as well as the lighting system of its 80 Barangays.

It is also planning to build a 804.9-meter bridge with 655-meter approaches.

Source: Philippines News Agency