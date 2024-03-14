Laoag General Hospital employees get 2-month salaries, bonuses

LAOAG CITY: Employees of the Laoag City General Hospital (LCGH) have finally received their unpaid salaries for November and December 2023, as well as their bonuses, amounting to more than PHP5.5 million. In an interview, LCGH accountant Edgar Pascual said they disbursed early this month about PHP3.5 million to cover the employees' salaries for the two months and PHP2.13 million for other benefits. In a briefing on Thursday, Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon said this development came about with the help of, among others, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and lawmakers from Ilocos Norte. 'We have worked very hard in order to compensate the employees of the LCGH,' Keon said, adding that measures are also being taken to compensate them for unpaid salaries from January to February 2024. According to its records, the LCGH posted an annual net loss of about PHP50 million from 2017 to 2022, making it unable to pay its employees' salaries and provide necessary services. Keon said to help resuscitat e the hospital's services, the Department of Health (DOH) provided PHP10 million under the Medical Assistance for Indigent Program and PHP12 million under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program for the purchase of new dialysis and anesthesia machines and other equipment. The city government also provided a PHP28 million subsidy for the hospital's operations and a PHP20 million subsidy for medicine and medical supplies. The LCGH hired two new doctors and extended the operation of the Outpatient Department from Mondays to Saturdays. A new CT scan and portable X-ray machine were also installed recently to lure more patients. Source: Philippines News Agency