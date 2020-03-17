Laoag City observes curfew hours due to Covid-19

Residents here are encouraged to just stay home and observe curfew hours to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The city government declared a curfew from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. for all residents.

To ensure they follow the order, some village officials are knocking on the door of every home to reiterate President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to strictly observe home quarantine.

City police are also visible at night patrolling major thoroughfares and streets.

“Any person violating the provisions of the enhanced community quarantine covering entire Luzon will be charged accordingly,” a public advisory posted on Facebook by the Laoag City Police Station said.

Exempted are call center agents whose duty fall under curfew hours, health workers, emergency response personnel of government, accredited media practitioners, employees of public utility companies performing their duties, and vegetable, meat, fish vendors/suppliers.

While Ilocos Norte remains free from Covid-19, the city government reported 163 persons who came from overseas under monitoring and 159 from Metro Manila as of March 16.

“People should not leave their homes except when buying basic necessities,” Laoag Mayor Michael Marcos Keon said in an interview.

The city night market and open market including parlors, flower shops and carinderia are closed to lessen the movement of people.

