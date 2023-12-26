Laoag City intensifies anti-rabies program

LAOAG CITY: The city government of Laoag, through its veterinary office, is intensifying its anti-rabies control efforts after recording over 2,000 dog bites this year. City veterinary officer Samantha Josephine Licudine said Tuesday that a massive anti-rabies vaccination is ongoing, and a new animal pound is set to open in Barangay Camangaan here in early January. 'Rabies is a very fatal disease, especially if it is not addressed or if a person bitten by a rabid dog was not vaccinated. We already have two confirmed (death) cases in Laoag,' Licudine said in an interview. As of this month, the Laoag City Health Office (CHO) has recorded over 2,000 animal bite cases, most of which involved stray dogs. Licudine said the CHO provides free anti-rabies shots for animal bite victims who are residents of Laoag City. Starting in January, Licudine said the City Veterinary Office, in cooperation with village officials, will start to capture stray dogs around the city. The new animal pound can provide shelter to 7 0 stray dogs at a time. A small clinic will also be established near the animal pound to provide consultation for minimal illnesses. Source: Philippines News Agency