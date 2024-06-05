Laoag-Basco flight suspended due to heavy rains

LAOAG CITY: Regional carrier Sky Pasada suspended its Laoag-Basco flight on Wednesday afternoon due to heavy rains, stranding at least 11 passengers at the Laoag International Airport. One of the stranded passengers, Bernardo Ver from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, told the Philippine News Agency that he had been looking forward to visiting Batanes for the first time but his supposedly 3 p.m. flight was canceled. The Laoag-Basco route takes an hour's flight. 'There were 11 passengers including me who got stranded at the airport right now. Upon advisory of the management of Sky Pasada, (the) flight will resume tomorrow at 6 a.m. as long as the weather permits,' he said. Other stranded passengers from neighboring Ilocos Sur province had no choice but to stay in a nearby hotel in this city. Sky Pasada known as the 'Jeepney in the Sky' opened the Laoag-Basco route on May 4, catering mostly to frequent business travelers and students every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Source: Philippines News Agency