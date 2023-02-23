Laoag allots P19M for solar lighting project

LAOAG CITY: The city government has allotted PHP19 million to light up village streets here with solar-powered lamp posts.

Mayor Michael Keon said Thursday the amount is an initial fund that will be used for the first phase of the solar lighting project which aims to reach the city's remotest barangays.

“In order to live up to the name 'Laoag' [which means light], we need to have more lighting in the city," said Keon, adding that the lighting project will start at the city proper.

With limited funding, Keon said the “Lawag” project will be done in phases while the city government looks for more funds.

City planning and development officer Ruby Ann Bunalade said the project is being implemented in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways to conform with the national standards.

Last December, Ilocos Norte first district Representative Ferdinand Alexander Marcos initiated the solar lighting of the whole stretch of the Laoag bypass road, including the 7.99-kilometer road opening, embankment, slope protection, and drainage from Barangay Buyon in Bacarra town to the Rotunda in Barangay Bengcag.

Melvin Santos, chairperson of Barangay 1 San Lorenzo, said the lighting project has long been a dream of his constituents to reduce crimes and road accidents.

“Once our village will be fully lit up, bad guys will be discouraged as most crimes happen in dimly lit areas,” he said.

“Good lighting helps in crime prevention because we can easily spot on them if they run away,” Laoag City police chief Joseph Baltazar said for his part.

Source: Philippines News Agency