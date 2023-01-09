Laoag airport secures P900M for expansion

LAOAG CITY: The Laoag International Airport is now in the process of acquiring more lots for its planned expansion this year following the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) approval of around PHP900 million for the site acquisition.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc confirmed this on Monday as he reported the airport expansion project aims to enhance Ilocos region’s connectivity and mobility as it will speed up the province's economic recovery.

By expanding the airport’s runway to 205 meters east and 170 meters west from the center lane, bigger aircraft will be accommodated, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

This covers a total 58.4752 hectares, consisting of 275 lots and 62 residential buildings and other improvements located in Barangays Calayab, Apaya, and Gabu Sur, this city.

Once fully completed within this year, Manotoc said they are hoping for the revival of international and regional flights at the airport. Among these include direct international flights between this city and Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as Laoag-Cebu flights, among others.

To date, the Provincial Assessor’s Office is assisting CAAP in facilitating the land acquisition.

Back in 2018, the Laoag airport could only accommodate a combined number of 140 international and domestic passengers per day.

But through the initiatives and development projects pursued by the DOTr and the CAAP, the airport can now serve 200 international and 240 domestic passengers per day.

