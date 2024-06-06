‘Langoy Pilipinas’ age-group championships set in Marikina June 16

MANILA: A total of 450 swimmers from 34 clubs are joining the 'Langoy Pilipinas" Age-Group Championships to be held at the Marikina Sports Complex on June 16. The tournament features boys and girls 17 years and below, and an Open category in 50m freestyle for the elite. Tournament organizer GoldenEast Ads Promo and Events, headed by NCAA champion coach Darren Evangelista, said the competition aims to strengthen the country's grassroots swimming program. "Aside from nurturing our young swimmers, this event is also a fund-raising (event) where the proceeds will go to our Aeta brothers in Pampanga and Zambales," Evangelista said during the Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports, Inc. (TOPS) 'Usapang Sports' forum at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Conference Room inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on Thursday. Tournament director Jojo Manaloto, head coach of Emilio Aguinaldo College - Cavite, which competes in the NCAA-South, joined Evangelista in the weekly forum. 'We are happy because aside from promoting swimming, we are able to help raise the status of our Aeta brothers and sisters. Like other Indigenous People, they need care and support to overcome poverty,' said Manaloto, a coach and lifeguard for almost two decades. 'Actually, we have been helping the Aetas for a long time. I did swimming clinics and taught the Aetas. Now, from planting sweet potatoes, most of them are also abroad and working as lifeguards," he said, encouraging other event and sports organizers to include in their programs ways to help the poor, especially the Indigenous Peoples. Source: Philippines News Agency