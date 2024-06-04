LandBank launches GoBayani digital deposit account for OFWs

MANILA: State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) has launched its GoBayani savings, a digital deposit account that gives Filipinos abroad access to the bank's digital banking services. In a statement on Tuesday, the bank said GoBayani, which was launched on Monday, allows overseas Filipinos to not just send money to their families via fund transfer but also perform e-commerce transactions and receive remittance via Visa Direct through Visa partners abroad. GoBayani users can also digitally pay bills and other dues, which will soon include monthly contributions to Pag-Ibig Fund, Social Security System, and PhilHealth. 'We are cheering on our kababayans abroad to save and grow their money through LandBank GoBayani. We want to support every step of their journey towards financial independence for them and their families back home,' LandBank president and CEO Lynette Ortiz said. Overseas Filipinos can open a GoBayani savings account with no initial deposit and a maintaining balance via their smartpho nes through the new straight-through account opening feature of the LandBank Mobile Banking App. 'Investing in our digital infrastructure forms part of our response to the increasing demand for convenient digital solutions. We are continuously enhancing our digital offerings to deliver a seamless banking experience to our customers and expand financial access to all,' Ortiz said. LandBank is set to visit overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan in June to promote GoBayani and other digital banking services. Source: Philippines News Agency