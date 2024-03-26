LandBank digital banking services to stay available during Holy Week

MANILA: State-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) on Tuesday assured that all digital channels will remain up and running throughout the Holy Week. In a statement, the bank said clients can perform banking transactions during the four-day long weekend using the LandBank Mobile Banking App (MBA) and the online retail banking platform, the iAccess. LandBank's other digital platforms will also remain available, including the Link.BizPortal for online payments, WeAccess for institutional clients, and the Electronic Tax Payment System for tax payments. Fund transfers to and from LandBank and Overseas Filipino Bank accounts, regardless of amount, remain free of charge via the LandBank MBA and iAccess. LandBank, however, reminded clients that in observance of the Holy Week, all branches nationwide will be closed from March 28 to March 31, with operations resuming on April 1, 2024. To service cash requirements, LandBank assured its clients of sufficient cash availability in all of its ATMs throughout the long weekend. As of February this year, LandBank has a total of 3,101 ATMs, complemented by 3,095 ATMs in partner 7-11 convenience stores nationwide. LandBank, meanwhile, also reminded its clients to stay vigilant against scams and security threats, by not clicking links from dubious sources and unknown senders. It also encouraged clients to remain cautious and proactive in safeguarding their username or log-in ID, password, one-time password or OTP and other account information. "Clients are advised to access the official LandBank iAccess site via the official LandBank website (https://www.landbank.com) or typing the correct URL in their browser (https://www.lbpiaccess.com), and avoid accessing the platform through search engines, such as Google," said LandBank. Source: Philippines News Agency