﻿Lanao Sur village gets P3.38-M multi-purpose building

The Office of Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Diamila Disimban-Ramos, together with the Ministry of Public Works (MPW-BARMM) as a partner implementing agency has turned over a “cooperative and women multi-purpose building” in Barangay Talub, Tamparan, Lanao del Sur on March 19.

The multi-purpose building project worth PHP3.385 million was funded under the 2020 Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) of MP Ramos, which is designed to allocate space for cooperatives and women in their activities such as seminars, training, lecture-forums, meetings, workshops, or focus-group-discussions to strengthen the participation and empowerment of Bangsamoro women in the municipality of Tamparan.

“This turnover is historical because we are celebrating the 2022 National Women’s Month. I am elated because the project is finally completed and this is the first multi-purpose building in Lanao del Sur under the term of Chief Minister Ahod Al Haj Murad Ebrahim with the aim of contributing to the development and improvement of our women and cooperatives. Please take care of this multi-purpose building so you can use it for the different programs of your barangay,” MP Ramos said in her speech as she conveyed her gratitude and unyielding support for the project.

Ramos also expressed hope that the project will serve its purpose in the best interest of the people of Tamparan.

“Nai-inspire po tayo kapag ang leaders ng isang lugar ay nakikita natin na talaga pong nagi-implement sila at pinamumunuan nila ng maayos ang kanilang komunidad (We get inspired when we see our leaders’ implementing projects and governing their communities),” she said.

Ramos also thanked the guests and stakeholders for their unwavering support for the project, particularly MPW Minister Eduard Guerra, Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, and President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“Sila po ang naging daan upang maisakatuparan natin ang proyektong ito (We were able to complete this project because of them). Indeed, this program and all other programs of the current administration are effective solutions that directly respond to the significant needs of the Bangsamoro people,” she added.

In his acceptance message, Talub village chairperson Amirodin Dumpa shared his fervent gratitude to Ramos for realizing the project.

“Abot-langit po ang pasasalamat namin sa inyo po Ma’am MP Ramos dahil naipagkaloob sa amin ang inisyatibo na ito. Asahan niyo po na aalagaan namin ito at gagamitin namin nang wasto para sa aming komunidad lalo na po sa mga kababaihan. (Our deepest gratitude to Ma’am MP Ramos for delivering to us this initiative. You can expect to use it properly for our community, especially for the women),” he added.

For his part, Tamparan Mayor Mohammad Juhar Disomimba recognized the significant contributions of MP Ramos and the BARMM government to the Bangsamoro.

“Ito ang ehemplo ng sinasabi nilang good governance dahil paunti-unti ay nakikita natin ang pagbabago. Pinapanalangin namin na bigyan pa kayo ng lakas ng Allah (SWT) para magtuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang tulong at serbisyo niyo sa Bangsamoro. (This is an example of good governance as we slowly witness the change. We pray that Allah (SWT) will continue to give you strength so you can continue serving the people of the Bangsamoro),” he added.

Representing MPW Minister Eduard Guerra, Assistant District Engineer Abdul Jalil Bansao reiterated that the completion of the multi-purpose building is a pioneer of its own in the Bangsamoro region.

Meanwhile, Mujahid Al-Hussien Disimban, Chief of Staff of Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Assistant Secretary Pendatun Disimban said this is the first multi-purpose building that they are able to turn over and implement under Ramos’

“We laud the leadership of Chairman Dumpa that’s why I’m certain that this project will be put to good use for the different projects in Brgy. Talub,” Disimban said.

Source: Philippines News Agency