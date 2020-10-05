Lanao Sur fight vs. Covid-19 improving: officials

The Lanao del Sur Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) said on Monday that the number of infections in the province has slowed down in the past two days, weeks after the National IAFT agreed to halt the return of locally-stranded individuals.

Dr. Alinader Minalang, Lanao del Sur provincial health chief, said the local IATF only recorded eight persons added to their Covid-19 list of patients over the weekend.

“A single-digit list had been recorded in the past two days. We are improving but no reason to celebrate yet,” Minalang said in a radio interview here Monday.

Also, he said that the number of Covid-19 recoveries in Lanao del Sur had improved with the healing of 18 patients as of Sunday.

“Our health workers and contact tracers alike should be credited for the improved Covid-19 trend in the province, that is an increase in recoveries and decrease in positive cases because they have been working round-the-clock,” Minalang said.

Currently, 577 out of the cumulative 726 patients in the province have recovered from the disease, corresponding to a 79 percent recovery rate.

Minalang said Lanao del Sur and the city therein of Marawi City have a combined number of 119 active cases with 30 deaths.

“All the active cases are at the isolation facility of the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City,” he said. Meanwhile, across the BARMM, the Ministry of Health has recorded six new cases of Covid-19 positive, raising the total number of infections to 1,213 on the same day.

Dr. Amirel Usman, the acting health minister, said the new cases were from Lanao del Sur with five, and one in Basilan.

Usman said 14 patients have recovered in the region as of Sunday night, raising the total number of recovered patients to 914 for a 75 percent recovery rate.

Currently, the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi have a total of 253 active cases, with 46 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Source: Philippines News Agency