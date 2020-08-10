Lanao Sur Capitol complex closed for disinfection

Lanao del Sur’s provincial capitol complex will be closed for three days starting Monday (August 10) for disinfection, in what officials said was a precautionary measure following the occurrence of local transmission of coronavirus disease2019 (Covid-19) in the area.

In a statement released Sunday, the provincial government said Capitol workers will work from home until Wednesday.

Dr. Alinder Minalang, chief of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said last Friday they recorded 21 Covid-19 cases that have “no known exposure or recent travel history outside of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City for the past 30 days”.

He said this indicated local transmission of the dreaded virus.

As of August 9, Lanao del Sur has 175 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 28 of which are active.

Fourteen of the active cases are currently admitted at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City, and the rest are either in patient care centers or under home quarantine, PHO data showed.

Minalang said PHO’s announcement of local transmission was not meant to scare the public but a “precautionary” move to ensure that “our local governments, public and private health care providers and all other stakeholders can prepare for a possible increase in suspected and confirmed cases”.

He said intensified contact tracing and isolation of close contacts of Covid-19 patients have been implemented.

“Moreover, improved hospital preparedness, enhanced community isolation facilities, intensified severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) surveillance, and increasing the capacity of our testing laboratory to diagnose Covid-19 are being pursued,” he added.

APMC is set to open a biomolecular testing laboratory on August 20, funded jointly by the Bangsamoro regional government, the provincial government, and the city government of Marawi.

“We highly advise everyone to stay at home whenever possible. We also enjoin the public to get information from the duly constituted authorities and to report any individual not complying with our public health protocols,” Minalang said.

Last month, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Lanao del Sur approved an ordinance setting up penalties for violations of the minimum health standards on Covid-19.

Source : Philippines News Agency