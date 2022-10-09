LambdaTest Partners with Sumo Logic to Enable Seamless Test Analytics to Customers

This collaboration of industry leaders enables testers/developers to use test data efficiently and get 360° pipeline visibility and real-time insights to ensure faster releases

San Francisco, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest , the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform and Sumo Logic, the leading SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, has announced a new joint partnership to help organizations leverage test analytics to scale their engineering efficiency. This partnership will enable customers to release faster with 360° pipeline visibility and real-time insights of engineering practice within their development lifecycle. By analyzing security and operational issues with Sumo Logic, customers can make smarter decisions and free up resources for other critical functions.

“We’re excited to announce the partnership with Sumo Logic to help customers scale faster. Continuous testing has become crucial for engineering teams as organizations are focusing on quality and faster releases than ever before. The LambdaTest and Sumo Logic partnership solves key challenges that testers/developers face on a daily basis, including a lack of comprehensive insights into test analytics. With Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform , customers can leverage the test data from LambdaTest to make informed decisions and increase the efficiency of their engineering teams,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest.

The LambdaTest and Sumo Logic partnership enables enterprise and SMB customers to view LambdaTest results in a custom Sumo Logic dashboard and gain deeper insight into the automation scripts to ship quality products at light speed. Organizations, today, have no option but to develop applications at record speeds and this collaboration will enable just that by helping them measure and track key metrics like test passes and failures to understand testing behavior. Organizations can also track test trends and error trends, measure metrics over a period of time, and get detailed insights using usage analytics into the engineering and development process.

“By applying Sumo Logic insights to LambdaTest, enterprises are able to set the benchmark for pipeline visibility into their engineering practices. Our ability to process massive amounts of data in a design tuned for rapid analysis creates a strong customer competitive advantage. Now, resource-constrained companies can scale development and drive innovation with a holistic view,” said John Coyle, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategic Business Operations, Sumo Logic.

To learn more about the partnership, visit:

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and

testers ship code faster. Over 7000+ customers, and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for

customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and

automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers,

real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud

for any platform and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut

down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.