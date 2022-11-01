LambdaTest and Katalon Announce Partnership to Enable Seamless Enterprise Testing

Enterprise users can now write and execute test scripts within a fully integrated experience

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest , the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, today announced an integration with Katalon , the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive quality management platform, to enable seamless experiences for enterprises – from writing test scripts to test execution and reporting.

Developers and testers typically switch between multiple platforms to write test scripts and execute them, leading to constant friction and interruptions, and ultimately resulting in delayed time to market and bad customer experiences.

With LamdaTest integrating with Katalon, users can write test scripts in Katalon Studio , an automation solution for web, API, mobile, and desktop applications testing, and then run tests on the LambdaTest’s HyperExecute Selenium Grid directly from their Katalon Studio instance without having to shift between multiple platforms. HyperExecute is LambdaTest’s blazing-fast, end-to-end smart test orchestration platform.

“In a hyper-competitive world, where features are launched on a continuous basis, developers and testers lose valuable time shifting between platforms and collating relevant data,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder, and Head of Product, LambdaTest. “The deep integration between LambdaTest and Katalon will ensure seamless developer flow and will positively impact enterprise productivity.”

“Developer and tester productivity is increasingly an important KPI for enterprises,” said Matt Sandberg, VP of Partnerships, Katalon. “Our integration with LambdaTest expands the suite of DevOps ecosystem integrations available to thousands of Katalon customers around the world. This partnership enables us to streamline the software quality lifecycle into a unified experience for high-performance digital teams We are very excited to partner with LambdaTest.”

LambdaTest recently raised $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest with participation from existing investors.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a continuous quality testing cloud platform that helps developers and

testers ship code faster. Over 10,000+ customers, and 1+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

LambdaTest platform provides secure, scalable, and insightful test orchestration for

customers at different points in their DevOps (CI/CD) lifecycle:-

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and

automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers,

real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud

for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut

down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team’s architecture and processes. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com .

