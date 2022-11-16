Lala Lovera, Chido Govera and Elias Mastoras Awarded Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prizes for Emerging Leaders

STOCKHOLM & NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Tällberg Foundation announced the winners of this year’s Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prizes for emerging leaders. These prizes are awarded annually to leaders working in any field and any country whose leadership shows extraordinary potential and is courageous, innovative, rooted in universal values and global in application or in aspiration.

The 2022 laureates:

Elia Ana Lovera Gonzalo (Lala), Venezuela, for her passionate and positive fight against poverty and, especially, the loss of education that risk condemning Venezuelan refugees living in host communities to wasted lives.

Chido Govera, Zimbabwe, for her efforts to provide food security using simplified, sustainable, replicable, and practical approaches to farming mushrooms, aiming to empower communities to raise themselves out of poverty.

Elias Mastoras, Greece, for his inventiveness in designing and distributing child-sized audible soccer balls that allow blind children not only to play but also to participate more fully in their communities.

“Tällberg has worked to encourage, nurture and promote emerging leaders for many years. But the profound challenges of the early 21st century have led our board and our partners at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to recognize that we need to focus considerably more energy and resources on identifying next-generation leaders and helping them succeed,” said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation. “That has led us to establish a separate Prize and process for emerging leaders. Lala, Chido and Elias are already impactful leaders, which is why the jury chose to honor them. But we believe they have only just begun their leadership journeys and are delighted to partner with them as they continue to develop their leadership profiles as well as their specific projects.”

The new emerging leader designation has three elements in addition to the global recognition inherent in the prize:

A $10,000 cash award;

The opportunity to engage for a year with mentors from Tällberg’s network of global leaders;

Participation in the Tällberg Foundation’s global activities.

The Prizes are made possible by the financial and moral support of SNF. SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos said, “Though we’re referring to these prize winners as ’emerging leaders,’ their accomplishments and vision already speak for themselves. We’re immensely grateful for the fresh perspectives, energy, and optimism they are bringing to key issues, and we can’t wait to see what they will achieve in making the world a better place as they continue to grow in their leadership.”

The three 2022 winners will be honored in a virtual celebration on Dec. 15. To register to participate, go to tallberg-snf-eliasson- prize.org.

Prize winners are nominated through an online process open to anyone anywhere and are ultimately selected by a global jury. The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize was established in 2015 and has honored 27 global leaders.

Learn more at tallberg-snf-eliasson- prize.org.

