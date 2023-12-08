Lakers and Pacers Set for NBA In-Season Tournament Final in Las Vegas

Los Angeles - The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the final of the NBA's In-Season Tournament, marking the debut of this event in the 2023-24 NBA season. The showdown for the NBA Cup will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, In the Western Conference semifinal, the Lakers secured their spot in the final by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans with a commanding 133-89 victory. LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points and eight assists, while his teammate Anthony Davis contributed a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds. Austin Reaves added 17 points, with Taurean Prince and D'Angelo Russell scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Pelicans' top scorer was Trey Murphy with 14 points, followed by Zion Williamson with 13 and Herbert Jones with 10. In the Eastern Conference semifinal, the Pacers triumphed over the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119. Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton each recorded a double-double for the Pacers, with Turner scoring 26 points and Haliburton 27, alongside 15 assists. Obi Toppin also contributed 14 points for the Pacers. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game's top scorer with 37 points and 10 rebounds, while Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton scored 24 and 20 po ints, respectively. The much-anticipated Lakers vs. Pacers final is scheduled to start at 8.30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.