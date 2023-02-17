Lakas-CMD supports prosperity agenda of Marcos admin: Romualdez

MANILA: House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Friday said with the growing strength of the Lakas-CMD, the party “will play a very important role in supporting the prosperity agenda of the current administration.”

Romualdez made this statement as he administered the mass oathtaking of over 200 incumbent and former local officials from Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte provinces as new Lakas-CMD members at the Tagum City Historical and Cultural Center in Tagum City, Davao Del Norte province.

“I’m glad that you are here with us and that you have joined the party,” Romualdez, president of Lakas-CMD, said during the oath taking rites.

He said Lakas-CMD has already produced two of the country’s presidents – Fidel V. Ramos and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo -- and is now regarded as the dominant political party in the House of Representatives.

Romualdez, Leyte’s 2nd District representative, said the new party members are “in great company.”

With its growing number, he said the Lakas-CMD could be an effective partner of, and contributor to, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s program of the government.

In fact, he said Congress has already adopted the Chief Executive’s medium-term fiscal framework meant to drive the momentum of the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Maraming, maraming salamat (Thank you very, very much) for your attendance and participation and now your involvement with Lakas,” he said.

The mass oath-taking was witnessed by members of the Lakas-CMD Executive Committee, including Vice President Sara Duterte, the party’s chairperson; Senior Deputy Speaker Macapagal Arroyo, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe and Capiz Governor Fredenil Castro.

Also present during the oath-taking are other allies and members of Lakas, including Davao Oriental Representative Nelson Dayanghirang, Davao Del Norte Rep. Aldi Dujali, Davao del Norte Vice Governor Carlo Uy, Davao de Oro Vice Gov. Tyron Uy, Tagum Mayor Rey Uy, Monkayo Mayor Manuel ”Way Kurat” Zamora, former Davao del Norte Governors Rodolfo Del Rosario and Anthony del Rosario, and Former Davao de Oro Gov. Arturo Uy.

Hundreds of barangay chairperson from various areas in Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte also witnessed the mass oath-taking of new party members.

Before the mass oath-taking, the prospective new Lakas-CMD members underwent an orientation to inform them of their duties and responsibilities once they are formally included in the roster of the party

Source: Philippines News Agency