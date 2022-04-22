﻿Laguna’s biggest political bigwigs back BBM-Sara Uniteam ticket

Clad in red and green shirts, thousands of residents and the biggest political leaders in this vote-rich province on Thursday vowed to unite and give their all-out support to the UniTeam tandem of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Top local officials led by Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez were in full force during the UniTeam grand rally here.

“Kami po, buong pamunuan ng PDP-Laban, kasama po ng iba pang mga partido na nandito, ay kasama po sa pagkakaisa para po sa iisang layunin. Ako po si Governor Ramil Hernandez. Bilang pangulo ng PDP-Laban Laguna, ang amin pong presidente at vice president ay si BBM-Sara (The entire leadership of PDP-Laban is one in this cause. As president of PDP-Laban Laguna, our president and vice president are BBM-Sara),” said Hernandez, a stalwart of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan, whointroduced both Marcos and Duterte.

Speaking before a huge crowd, Duterte expressed gratitude for the warm welcome of the people of Laguna.

“Kapag sinabi ng Biñan, Laguna na panalo na ako ay talagang panalo na ako (I am a winner because Biñan, Laguna says so),” Duterte said as the people chanted “Panalo ka na!” and “Hindi kami bayad!”

“Alam kong hindi kayo bayad dahil kaninang umaga, 11 a.m., nasa San Pedro ako pero nandito na kayo. Alas onse ng umaga, ang iba mas maaga pa (I know you are not paid to attend this rally because most of you were here early),” Duterte said.

“Walang taong mag aantay ng ganyan katagal kundi dahil sa pagmamahal. Kaya po mahal na mahal kayo ng UniTeam (No person would wait that long that is why UniTeam loves you) ,” she added.

Duterte said she may not be the best candidate, but she vowed to serve the Filipinos with her whole heart.

Her presidential running mate, however, disagreed.

“Hindi po ako naniniwala sa sinabi ni Inday Sara. Dahil ako po, bilang presidential candidate, ako na ang pinakamapalad dahil ang naging partner ko na vice president, na kasama dito sa tambalang ito, ay ang pinakamatalino, pinakamagaling, pinakamahusay, pinakamatapang, at bukod sa lahat, ang pinakanagmamahal sa Pilipinas sa lahat ng vice presidential candidates — si Inday Sara Duterte, (I am fortunate to have Inday Sara Duterte as my running mate)” Marcos said.

The presidential and vice-presidential tandem delivered their message of unity and peace — the UniTeam’s campaign battle cry.

Also in attendance were UniTeam senatorial candidates Sherwin Gatchalian, Harry Roque Jr., Herbert Bautista, Jinggoy Estrada, Gilbert Teodoro and Larry Gadon.