Laguna under ‘total’ lockdown after spike in Covid-19 cases

The fast-rising number of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has prompted Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez to place the province under a total lockdown.

“Ipinag-uutos sa lahat ng awtoridad sa lalawigan ng Laguna ang implementasyon ng TOTAL LOCKDOWN ng probinsya at mahigpit na pagsunod sa lahat ng panuntunan sa pagpapatupad nito (All authorities in Laguna are directed to implement the total lockdown in the province and the strict compliance of all its guidelines),” Hernandez said on his Facebook page.

Hernandez also appealed to the public for cooperation and understanding during the lockdown implementation.

Other people authorized to be outdoors are employees of telecommunication and energy companies, emergency responders including the local government unit officials, members of security services, members of healthcare services including officials from the Department of Health, employees of funeral parlors, the officiating ministers, the family of the deceased patient, employees of water companies and sanitation employees.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Laguna has 23 confirmed Covid-19 cases in three towns and six cities despite being part of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine implemented by the national government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Pila was the latest to confirm a Covid-19 case on Saturday.

In a statement, Pila Mayor Edgardo Ramos said the patient is from Barangay Bagong Pook and was transferred to a certain hospital in the province. He did not give further details.

Meanwhile, Healthserv Los Banos Medical Center on Saturday confirmed its first positive case of Covid-19.

“The patient is currently isolated and in a stable condition,” Healthserv said in a statement. “Rest assured that we have strict infection control measures in place to protect our patients, doctors, staff and the whole hospital.”

The hospital urged the public to wait for the official statements from the hospital and Department of Health for further updates.

