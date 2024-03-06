Laguna raises funding for Anilag Festival 2024

CALAMBA: The provincial government is allocating more money to the various local government units (LGUs) in this province so they can ramp up their participation in the Anilag Festival 2024, which is scheduled to open on Sunday. Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez said participating LGUs will be getting a PHP250,000 to PHP500,000 increase in funding but did not elaborate on the criteria for determining the amounts to be distributed. He directed concerned officials in the various cities and municipalities to enhance preparations in their respective jurisdictions as the festival is expected to be a pivotal driver of tourism and overall economic development in the province. In a press conference held at the Laguna Capitol extension compound here on Tuesday, Governor Ramil Hernandez unveiled plans for the highly anticipated Anilag Festival 2024, scheduled to take place from March 10 to 17. 'I expect cooperation and participation from LGUs since we doubled the assistance we are giving them… based on the set criteria,' he said. Hernandez said that aside from helping develop the local tourism sector, the Anilag Festival also gives cottage industries here a 'perfect opportunity' to showcase their products. He expressed optimism that more domestic and foreign tourists will come to the province this year, potentially giving more exposure to Laguna's various goods and services. Meanwhile, Representative Ruth Hernandez of the 2nd District of Laguna, which is a key organizer of the festival, underscored its alignment with her "Love Laguna" project. She said the initiative strategically positions the festival as a platform to boost the province's tourism industry by highlighting its unique products, picturesque destinations and cultural heritage. Organizers of the Anilag Festival are set to roll out a wide array of distinctive activities, including the Laguna Events Supplier Wedding Expo, Tatoo Arts Competition, Sagala ng Disenyo at Kultura, and a diverse lineup of cultural presentations, sports competitions, and entertainment events. Source: Philippines News Agency